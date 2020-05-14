VITÓRIA – Until the end of June, Espírito Santo will test 30 thousand capixabas throughout the State. The serological survey is done using rapid tests, which are those that analyze the blood to find out who developed antibodies against covid-19. “The test will check whether that person has already come into contact with the coronavirus or not,” explains the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin.

To do the tests, nurses collect two drops of blood. Within 15 minutes, the result is available. Lucimar Carvalho, 60, was one of the residents of Vitória selected to participate in the serological survey. The retiree test, which was the first to be tested in the neighborhood Camburi, it was negative. “Ideally, everyone should do it, but only a few will be chosen,” says Lucimar, relieved by the result.

THE State Department of Health (Sesa) explained that the choice of capixabas will be random. The folder agents have three geolocation applications that select the areas where the test will be done. Then, a person is chosen by residence, also by lot, and at random, to be tested.

Lucimar Carvalho, 60, performs a coronavirus antibody test.

Photo: Disclosure / State Health Department of Espírito Santo / Estadão

Sesa organizes the testing with the support of the Municipal Health Secretariats. The measure, according to the folder, aims to meet people from Espírito Santo who were contaminated by the new coronavirus, but did not develop symptoms, the so-called asymptomatic ones.

If the result is positive, that is, the person has antibodies against covid-19, the whole family will be tested. If the answer is no, the agents go to the next home drawn. The methodology used, according to Sesa, follows the pattern of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) to conduct the Demographic Census interviews.

The driver José Ferreira Martins, 63, also had the house drawn up in Porto de Santana, Cariacica, to conduct the serological survey. He said that since the end of March he has been in isolation, together with his family. The precaution worked: the result was negative. “It shows that the isolation is working”.

The serological survey will be divided into four stages. The first started this Wednesday, the 13th, and runs until Friday, the 15th. The second will start at the end of May. The third and fourth stages will take place in the first and second half of June, respectively. Sesa explained that each stage will test up to 7,500 capixabas.

“(With the serological survey) we can know the stage of the pandemic in Espírito Santo, that is, at what speed the disease has advanced. It will help us to plan combat actions with more or less restrictions on the agglomeration and movement of people,” he said. Reblin.

In this first moment, the test will be carried out in 19 municipalities, in all regions of the State. By the end of June, 27 cities will participate in the survey. Espírito Santo has 5,401 confirmed cases of covid-19, with 233 deaths from the disease. The lethality rate is 4.31%. According to the balance sheet, 2,128 people have already been cured.

