The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that it will summon retired general Nicacio Martínez, commander of the Army between 2018 and 2019, due to the institution’s espionage scandal of journalists, politicians and human rights defenders.

“Retired General Nicacio Martínez, who was commander of the National Army at the time of the matter of inquiry, will be summoned for questioning,” Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a statement read to the press, without specifying the date of the judicial diligence.

According to an investigation published last Friday by the magazine Semana, members of the Army spied between Colombian and foreign journalists between February and December 2019, among which are US media correspondents, such as Nick Casey, of The New York Times, and Juan Forero, of The Wall Street Journal.

The documents also include John Otis, Latin American correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR) and investigator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), photojournalist Lynsey Addario and photographer Stephen Ferry.

The Prosecutor’s Office recalled that it has been investigating the case since last January when Semana published another report in which it denounced that Martínez was relieved as commander of the Army in December 2019 by illegal military eavesdropping on politicians, magistrates, generals and journalists.

“Since January 16, 2020, with the information provided by the written media, the delegate before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened an investigation for the crimes of unlawful violation of communications and unlawful use of transmitting equipment or receivers, “he added.

EXPANDED INVESTIGATION

Barbosa added that the data revealed last Friday, “which would account for other crimes, will be incorporated into the investigation being carried out by the Deputy Prosecutor before the Supreme Court of Justice.”

“Due to these circumstances, it was ordered to interview the people deemed necessary to clarify what happened,” he said without giving more details about who will appear before the authorities.

DEFENSE OF MARTÍNEZ

In a statement released tonight by his lawyer, Jaime Granados, Martínez said that he has never given an order to “follow up, intercept, make lists or carry out intelligence operations against journalists, politicians, magistrates, members of the high government or any other person who represent a state institution. “

“I do not know if the events recounted by the magazine Semana in several of its publications have happened at another level in a hidden way. If I had known him, he would have been the first to denounce. The only thing I am sure of is that if some act was committed in that sense was not carried out by the Army as an institution, much less endorsed by its commander, “he said.

He also stated that if the authorities have initiated investigations into what was published by Semana, “this corresponds to the duty of a democratic state”, although he said that “said investigations were opened based on the magazine’s publications and not on evidence that accredits it” that what is said is true.

CANCELED APPOINTMENT IN NATO

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced Monday that General Martínez will no longer be appointed as Colombia’s military attaché to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an appointment that had been scheduled since the beginning of the year and had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trujillo did not elaborate on the decision on Martinez, questioned about his policy on human rights when he was commander of the Army.

.