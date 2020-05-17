China on Thursday accused the United States of slandering him after Washington blamed Beijing for spying on its investigations into a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Federal Police of the United States (FBI) accused hackers, investigators and students close to China on Wednesday. to steal information from university institutes and public laboratories for the benefit of Beijing.

“China’s attempts to attack these sectors pose a serious threat to our country’s response to Covid-19,” the FBI said in a joint official warning with the National Cyber ​​Security Agency.

“China expresses its displeasure and its firm opposition to such slanders,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded on Thursday.

“Judging by its background, the United States has carried out the largest internet theft operations worldwide,” Zhao added at a press conference.

Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, several Chinese pharmaceutical companies have developed a vaccine. At least three of them have already started human clinical trials.

“China is at the forefront of research on vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. Therefore, it has more reason than anyone to suspect the theft of information on the internet,” said Zhao.

For weeks, US President Donald Trump has accused the Chinese authorities of hiding the extent of the epidemic, which appeared in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan (central China), and thus facilitating its spread.

Beijing denies this and claims to have transmitted all the information to the World Health Organization as soon as possible. (WHO) and other countries, including the United States.

We recommend the podcast ⬇

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Google Podcast

Omny

.