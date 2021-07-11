Espinoza Paz, the interpreter of “Next Friday”, returns to Mexican music and television

“I only enjoy what I have, what I don’t have, I don’t suffer because of it,” the Mexican regional singer Espinoza Paz told . this Friday. who returns to his country after succeeding in Colombia and giving success to other artists.

“Just as when I was very present it was very nice, now that I have not been so much it has also been very nice, because one must enjoy and enjoy with what is available”, responds the singer, who returns to Mexican television and with More music.

Isidro Chavéz Espinoza became the artist of the moment in 2008 when he premiered the song “Next Friday” as an independent artist. The song became so popular that artists like Thalía covered it in various styles and it reached international charts such as Billboard’s.

The musical success that he experienced opened the doors of open television for him as “Coach” (advisor) of the first season of “La Voz México”, in which he won the affection of the public with his charisma alongside artists such as Lucero and Alejandro Sanz. Although Espinoza did not retire from music, he spent much of his time composing and producing for other artists and later focused on social media with traditional Mexican music, with which he opened a loyal market in Colombia.

Will be back on tv

Now it’s been the soap opera “La Desalmada”, which is broadcast by Las Estrellas, which has returned the singer to the public eye and to the television of his country, Well, in addition to writing the main theme “My revenge”, it will have a small role in the story.

“It is the first time that I make the music of a soap opera and it was something very special, it was a different way of composing and it was a very beautiful challenge,” says the singer. When Espinoza was called to write the main theme for the soap opera starring Livia Brito, the singer thought it was not serious. “I thought it wasn’t true, so I told them I wanted to meet them in person,” he recalls.

This is how Paz met with José Alberto “El Güero” Castro and confirmed that the project was serious.or, but what he never imagined is that it would also be part of the production as an actor. “When we finished the meeting, Claudia Castillo told me, ‘You made Güero laugh a lot, he had a lot of fun with you, he even asked me if you didn’t act, would you dare to go out in some scenes if he suggested it?’, And I said to him , ‘Yes of course'”.

His character bears his name, Espinoza, and follows the success story of a young man who seeks to leave his town and become famous with his music, a situation that coincides with the experience of Paz (1981, Angostura, Sinaloa).

“I am from a small town, there people told me that I was crazy, that it was very difficult to get out of there and achieve something in life, and I can say that it was, but in the end it came true. (The story) is for all those dreamers who want to grow and tell them it can’t be done, ”he explains.

Sharing success and traditional music

Espinoza is responsible for many hits by singers such as El Bebeto or La Adictiva. Behind the numbers and the fame of these artists is he as a composer and producer of some of their songs.

“Not all songs are for me even if I write them. I have never been selfish in sharing and that others do well or that I can bet so that someone is better ”, comments.

In times of mixtures and mergers of musical genres, Paz remains “true to his style” and his tastes, and has positioned himself in Colombia with his mariachi music.

“I am interested in traditional music because nobody is making it, I think it is the one that overcomes the time barrier and although at this moment people are not consuming it so much, I am faithful to my beliefs and my ideas”, says the singer.

As he says, this is how the success of the song “Next Friday” arrived, without waiting for it, it was a song that had no other intention than to express his feelings. Finally, among his plans is to continue releasing music, start a tour in Colombia, return to Mexico with the hope of giving some concerts and playing again on the radio in his country. “I like to compose, I like to produce and I like the stage,” he concludes.

