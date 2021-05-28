Esperanza Gómez’s tiny trikini that barely covers the most intimate part of her body



Esperanza Gomez.

Photo: Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

Esperanza Gomez squeeze its attributes to the fullest. So much so, that the Colombian could not resist the desire to show off to her followers a photograph with which she challenged the censorship of Instagram.

A few days ago, the famous porn actress made her own with another image loaded with sensuality, where she appears lying down, with her legs ajar, sheathed with a tiny camouflaged trikini that barely covers the most intimate part of her body.

As expected, the compliments and red hearts were swift.

“Precious Hope 😍😍. Linda pose ”,“ Every day richer ❤️❤️ ”and“ You have a wonderful body🔥🔥 ”, were some of the compliments that his fans left him to praise the well-formed attributes that he maintains at 41 years of age.

As if that were not enough, Esperanza Gómez also uploaded another snapshot in which she showed part of her charms with a low-cut dress that she modeled without a bra.