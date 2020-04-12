These are the exercises that the Colombian Playboy does to keep her butt firm

The listed porn actress Colombian Esperanza Gomez He does not stop pampering his fans in this time of quarantine and of course, he does not physically abandon himself either. He knows very well that to have that great body, he must continue training very hard.

For that, he showed off his style, which is nothing more than very small outfits such as the bikini he chose to exercise his perfect rear.

You can see her doing exercises here.

The erotic model also took advantage of taking some sensual photos so as not to waste the sun and the low influx of people in the place. Obviously, his fans rampaged towards the sexy Colombian.

“You are perfect and you fit in my heart”, “You are an angel fallen from heaven”, “That tail is as perfect as you” and “For you, I do whatever it takes”, were some of the comments that could be read on his Instagram account.

Definitely, Esperanza Gomez He knows the art of passion very well and plays with it whenever he wants.

.