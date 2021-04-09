Esperanza Gómez steals glances with a trikini that barely covers the most intimate

As dangerous as they may seem, who could refuse to navigate the curves of Esperanza Gomez? Just look at how well they are in the most recent image that the porn actress shared on Instagram.

A few hours ago, the Columbian raised the temperature several degrees when modeling in front of the camera with a tiny trikini silvery color that barely covers your “bustiness” and her intimate area.

As expected, the image of the 40-year-old woman unleashed all kinds of daring comments and thousands of ‘likes’.

Days before, Esperanza Gómez had already done her own thing with another photograph in which she appears lying on a sofa, wearing a thong and a bra.

