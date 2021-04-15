Esperanza Gómez steals glances showing her curves in thong and bra

Even if Esperanza Gomez She is better known in the world of adult cinema, she has also become one of the favorite celebrities on Instagram, where she shows off her spectacular anatomy, just as she recently did wearing daring lingerie.

On this occasion, the Colombian stole hundreds of glances by sharing an image where she can be seen posing sitting with her legs ajar, while showing off her shapely curves wearing a thong and bra with sparkly details.

The publication that so far has thousands of red hearts has also generated good comments to flatter her figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esperanza Gomez (@ esperanzagomez.fp)

As if that were not enough, Esperanza Gómez delighted the pupil by modeling her back to the camera, clad in a tiny green bikini that exhibited her rear and the famous side boob.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esperanza Gomez (@ esperanzagomez.fp)

Read also:

The video of Jailyne Ojeda exhibiting her prominent rear in a bikini

Ivana Nadal poses completely naked to proudly show the marks on her body

Noelia assures that drivers of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ silenced her after denouncing abuse of Topy Mamery

FILED IN:

Esperanza Gómez ⋅ Famous ⋅ Instagram

Gorgonzola sauce recipe in less than 20 minutes

If you like cheese, creamy sauces and easy recipes, you’ve come to the right place; Today we teach you how to make a delicious gorgonzola sauce.