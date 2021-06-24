Esperanza Gómez shows off her rear with a tiny animal print bikini

Fans of Esperanza Gomez They were fascinated and fell surrendered to the sensuality that the Colombian overflowed through an image where she appears wearing a swimsuit.

On this occasion, the porn actress left both locals and strangers speechless by showing her charms posing with her back to the camera, using a tiny bikini animal print with which she showed off her famous legs and her voluptuous rear.

“I send you provocative kisses and caresses on that body so rich and fiery 💋💋 💘❣️”, “You are beautiful and delicious 😍😋” and “That butt looks good ❤️”, are some of the compliments that can be read in the photo that has thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esperanza Gomez (@ esperanzagomez.fp)

As if that were not enough, Esperanza Gómez also drew attention by showing off her beauty with another postcard where she can be seen standing in the living room of her apartment, modeling in a lace bra and a string thong black color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esperanza Gomez (@ esperanzagomez.fp)

Keep reading:

Mia Khalifa “turns on” Instagram under the shower in a pink swimsuit

Ricardo Montaner’s forceful response to a follower who criticized Camilo

Paris Hilton has a dream that interests her more than continuing to accumulate wealth

J Balvin participates in the documentary series of youtube originals “Ice Cold”

FILED IN:

Esperanza Gómez ⋅ famous in bikini ⋅