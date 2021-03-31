Esperanza Gómez shows off her attributes in tiny lingerie with another girl



Esperanza Gomez.

Photo: Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

Esperanza Gomez She is known for daring to defy the limits of Instagram censorship and almost always show herself in skimpy outfits that leave little to the imagination of her followers.

This Tuesday, the porn actress wanted to raise sighs and generate momentum after appearing in a postcard posing with her back to the camera, accompanied by a sexy girl, in which both showed off their attributes with tiny lingerie and heels.

“What beautiful women❤️”, “Cute dolls 😍🔥” and “Tremendous bodies 🍑🍑”, are just some of the compliments that the snapshot of the voluptuous Colombian has.

Days before, Esperanza Gómez also gave something to talk about on the famous social network thanks to a photo in which she showed a good part of her famous curves, because she appeared without bra and in thong, sitting on a chair.

