The temptation curves of the porn actress Esperanza Gomez They were too exposed thanks to a daring outfit that she decided to show off on Instagram.

A few hours ago, the Colombian shared two photos on the famous social network where she can be seen posing in front of a mirror only in heels and sinful black lingerie that barely covers her rear.

As expected, the compliments were immediate.

“Nice pose. Very sexy and very pretty 🔥🔥 ”,“ Amorcito, que lintas linda❤️👍😚 ”and“ Mamacita 😍 ”, were just some of the compliments.

Prior to these posts, Esperanza caused a stir by appearing in a completely naked bathtub.

.