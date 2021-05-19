Esperanza Gómez leaves very little to the imagination posing in dental floss trikini



Esperanza Gomez.

Photo: Daniel Aguilar. / Grosby Group

Esperanza Gomez is a renowned adult film actress of Colombian origin who for several years has captivated locals and strangers due to her sensuality and beauty that she does not hesitate to teach at the slightest provocation.

On this occasion, the 41-year-old woman, left very little to the imagination in social networks, thanks to a daring image where she appears posing on her back on a balcony, sheathed with a dental floss trikini that barely covers the most intimate part of her voluptuous anatomy and thus avoids Instagram censorship.

As expected, the compliments and the ‘likes’ did not wait.

“Beautiful body❤️❤️” said a follower,

“You are very rich heart 🔥🙌”, assured one more.

“Spectacular as always Esperanza. You are quite a diva 😍 ”, wrote another user.

This is not the first time that Esperanza Gómez shows off her curves with such tiny garments, because on many occasions she has even delighted the pupil of her fans posing without clothes.

