Esperanza Gomez.

Photo:

Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

With that body of temptation, Esperanza Gomez He did not hesitate to show off to his Instagram followers that curvy anatomy that is the fantasy of millions around the world.

A few hours ago, the porn actress shared some hot photographs where she appears posing wearing a purple floss-style bikini that exposed her rear turning and her famous “chestiness“

“Do not forget to exercise during isolation and eat very well …”, wrote the Colombian in one of the images.

“Happy Thursday to all and many kisses …” was the other message he shared in a second snapshot.

Prior to this publication, Esperanza heated up the famous social network by modeling in tiny lingerie with other girls.

.