Esperanza Gómez covers her nudity only with a delicate robe

Esperanza Gomez She has always shown that at 40 years of age she is very proud of her body and that is why she uses social networks to provoke low passions with high impact content.

A few hours ago, the porn actress uploaded a photo of her to Instagram in which she appears covering her nakedness only with a delicate robe, while covering her breasts with her hands to avoid being censored.

As expected, the image of the Colombian has generated thousands of red hearts and very good comments.

“You are rich from head to toe 😋😍”, “Beautiful body 💋” and “The number 1 on the web. Without a doubt spectacular 😍😍 ”, are some of the compliments that can be read.

Days ago, Esperanza Gómez wanted to pamper her fans by posing with her back to the camera with a sensual blue bikini and prints.

