Esperanza Gómez caldea Instagram with a photo in a thong and without a bra



Esperanza Gomez.

Photo: Daniel Aguilar. / Grosby Group

Esperanza Gomez posed with a look that turned on social networks as it showed a little more than the account.

True to her style, the Colombian shared a sensual image on Instagram where she can be seen posing in profile sitting on a chair, while displaying her curvy attributes no bra and with a white thong that left his legs and rear in sight.

In just a few hours, the photo of the porn actress got hundreds of ‘likes’ and dozens of good comments to flatter her figure.

Previously, Esperanza Gómez captured glances with two daring postcards to make it clear why at 40 years of age she is still one of the spoiled women.