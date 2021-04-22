Esperanza Gómez and these sexy colombians are the favorites of OnlyFans

The platform Only Fans It has become one of the most famous for selling erotic content worldwide and six Colombians dominate this site.

Coffee models and porn actresses have become the favorites of the regular buyers of this type of content.

Meet the girls who are “breaking it” on this site.

Esperanza Gomez:

A veteran of the XXX industry, recognized worldwide, that is Esperanza Gómez. She opened this platform in 2014, however, it was last year, with the arrival of the coronavirus, that the network exploded with adult content.

Aura Cristina Geithner:

Actress and singer recognized in Colombia and Mexico for her career in soap operas and melodramas, she has earned a place on the list because at 54 she continues to ignite passions with daring postcards that she sells in her Only.

Amarantha Hank:

Journalist, writer and porn actress, the coffee grower is one of the darlings of the horny people, because she has achieved so much success in Only Fans that now she even teaches how to use the platform to obtain good profits.

Daniela Legarda:

The youtuber caused controversy for opening her account on this platform and later because her fans complained that the content was not what they expected. Even so, it has been one of the most followed and that has made the most money in this application.

Aída Cortés:

Known for her erotic webcam content, Cortés became famous for running over a police officer while she was drunk. Now it is one of the ones that generates the most profits with its Only Fans.