Esperanza Aguirre surprises everyone by speaking well of a leftist politician

Esperanza Aguirre has given a recently vaccinated interview to El Programa de AR, Ana Rosa Quintana’s television program on Telecinco mornings.

The former president of the Community of Madrid has affirmed that it has not had any adverse effect after wearing AstraZeneca but that when she got home and saw the news, she felt a little uneasy.

After talking about vaccines, Quintana asked him about the elections to the Community of Madrid in a most curious way: “What do you think that Sánchez is going to present himself in the elections for the Community of Madrid?” That he has taken this campaign in such a personal way and, on the other hand, so risky for a Prime Minister if it doesn’t go well ”.

Esperanza Aguirre thinks the same as Ana Rosa Quintana and has indicated that it seems like a “risky” decision: “It seems to me an insult to Gabilondo, whom I know well, because we have been the two ministers of Education and we have both been spokespersons for the opposition in the legislature of 15, I in the City Council and he in the Community ”.

“It seems to me that Gabilondo will be whatever he is, but he is a good candidate. In fact, the last time he won the election. Well, it must have seemed to him or to Iván Redondo that he is not good enough, ”said Aguirre. Just at that moment he dropped the device he was broadcasting on to the ground.

“You see, to speak well of Gabilondo,” the presenter and interviewee have said almost at the same time, laughing.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.