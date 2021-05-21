Esperanza Aguirre, caught live in ‘It’s already noon’ criticizing Sonsoles Ónega

Esperanza Aguirre has participated in several television programs after the presentation of his new book Without Complexes, to promote it. The most outstanding situation of these interventions has taken place in Ya es noon, where on several occasions it has avoided the questions of Sonsoles Ónega.

The presenter, who had not finished asking the questions she had prepared for her, asked him to wait to continue after the advertising cut.

“I’m going to ask you to be a a little shorterIf I don’t leave it in the sun all morning and see if it’s going to make us sick, “Sonsoles told him when he returned from the advertising break.

However, politics had not heard these words and believed that they were not live yet. “Look, thank goodness it’s good, because I haven’t seen anything like the Sonsoles puncture. It does not prick you or sick of wine“criticized Esperanza Aguirre.

“But we are punctured!”the journalist replied laughing. “She was already criticizing.” Aguirre excused himself saying that “I thought you didn’t just prod us.”

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Díaz Ayuso have been two of the most prominent figures who have accompanied to the former president on this important day for her.