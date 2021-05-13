‘Espejo Público’ apologizes after criticism received for an error

Image from last January of Susanna Griso on Antena 3. (Photo: Antena 3)

The journalist and collaborator of Espejo Púbico Lorena García has apologized this Thursday on her Twitter account for an infographic broadcast on the Antena 3 program.

In it, they have reported the rate of vaccination carried out by the autonomous communities. In addition to observing that Navarra, Asturias and Galicia are the fastest in putting the doses and the Canary Islands, Murcia and Melilla the slowest, it has also been possible to see with just a glance the mistake they had made.

To the left of the name of each autonomy they had decided to include their flag … but an error in the graphic template had led them to put a different one, according to the order of a previous information.

After the large number of comments that have been made on social networks, García has apologized and explained what had happened to them.

“Error in this graphic to count the vaccination rate this morning. Obviously we did not intend to invite you to play find your flag. The template has not been modified and the flags have remained in the order of a previous information on the accumulated incidence. Our apologies! ”, Has detailed.

Another journalist from the program, Gonzalo Bans, has joked by answering his partner: “Well, I was having a great time playing” find your little flag … “.

These are some of the criticisms they have received:

