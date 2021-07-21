Espanyol, without news, is measured at Las Palmas in the first test

Espanyol will play the first friendly this afternoon of the preseason before the UD Las Palmas (19 hours, Esport 3), at the Marbella Football Center facilities where both teams are working.

Will be the first test for Vicente Moreno’s pupils after the ‘gig’ that Espanyol he should have played against Nàstic because of the accumulation of positive cases in the parakeet box.

Thus, the blue and white team opens today to start calibrate your shooting and performance for the start of the League, which will take place in Pamplona in just three weeks (August 14).

The rival will be UD Las Palmas de Pepe Mel, team that the parrots already faced last year in LaLiga Smartbank.

The Espanyol who will face the canaries today will be the same that was proclaimed champion of Second just two months ago, because in this journey there have been no departures, no arrivals in the form of reinforcements.

Thus, minus the two players who are with the Olympic team at the Tokyo Games (Javi Puado and Óscar Gil) and the two footballers infected by Covid and that they were kept quarantined in Barcelona (the club has not revealed their identities, a protocol that it has always followed with cases of coronavirus), the rest can be the same eleven that finished the championship Second.

Vicente Moreno will use today’s pulse as a test bench, retouching and fine-tuning mechanisms from the past year. Apart from rolling the spine of the group that shone in Second, also will give minutes to one of the branch playersUp to nine, who have traveled to Marbella and will do the stage with the ‘greats’.

If there is a player for whom the Today’s friendly will be special this is Miguelón. The right-handed side, already recovered from the serious injury he suffered on February 14, could have minutes today to pick up his pace and forget the past ordeal. You are not afraid of the competition you will have again in your position. “The demand is maximum and the more of us per position and the more competition there is, the better for the team,” he said.

Yesterday was confirmed a new friendly for Espanyol. It will be measured at Granada next Tuesday 27th (19 hours) in Marbella.