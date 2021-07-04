Espanyol will start the preseason without signings

New season, same faces. Espanyol will begin its return to Primera, after passing the relevant PCR tests, in a preseason in which Vicente Moreno will have at his disposal the same men who got the promotion, only with the exceptions of Victor Gomez and Moha, who return after their assignments to the Mirandés.

The Current situation The world of football, marked by the collateral damage of the pandemic, has deprived many teams of being able to undertake important operations in the transfer market. Despite this, in Espanyol it is already a constant: this will be the third consecutive preseason what it starts without any incorporation in the blue and white ranks.

The current transfer policy in the blue and white club has little to do with that of the early years of the Chen stage in Barcelona.

For example, during its first season, 2016-2017, with Quique Sánchez Flores commanding the ship, they had already four additions before the start of training. These were Roberto Jiménez, Jurado, Reyes and Leo Baptistao.

Little by little the incorporations were decreasing, and the subsequent campaign was only carried out two signings before the start of the preseason, those of Sergio garcia Y Esteban Granero.

Conditional years

The last two preseason have lived two very different realities. The summer of 2019 was conditioned by the dispute of the Europa League previews, with the arrival of Bernardo and Iturraspe, once the training sessions had started. Last summer, the signings were also made to ask: Fran Mérida and Miguelón to end of august, Keidi Bare and Óscar Gil in September and Vadillo in October.