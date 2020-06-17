Espanyol is already working on the allegations, which you must present during the day before the Competition Committee, for the expulsion of Bernardo in Getafe and that has caused so much controversy. The intention of the Blue and Whites ‘club is for the red card that Munuera Montero showed to the Blue and Whites’ central defender to be withdrawn by Competition.

06/17/2020

Act at 11:26

CEST

Munuera Montero’s decision was, without a doubt, one of the controversies of the match and despite playing from minute 15 in numerical inferiority, Abelardo’s team started an important draw against Getafe in their fight to get out of relegation positions.

Espanyol will present a document where he develops his arguments, accompanied by a video where it is clearly seen that the action of the blue and white player it was far from worthy of being issued a red card.

The priority objective of the allegations to the arbitration act is that the Competition Committee set aside, finally, the expulsion of Bernardo. The second objective that is sought is that in case of keeping the red card the sanction is minimal, one match maximum. Nobody contemplates in the blue and white entity that Competition understands, after seeing the action and studying the minutes, that it is an assault, whose punishment could be shot up to four suspension matches. That would already be a new outrage.