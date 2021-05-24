Espanyol wants to be mathematically champion

05/23/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

EFE

Espanyol faces the game this Sunday against Tenerife, which is not played at all, with the sole objective of adding three points that will allow it to rise, mathematically, as the champion of the Smartbank League, the great goal for the Blue and Whites after seal promotion to First Division.

Parakeet footballers will be champions if they win their match at RCDE Stadium. Anyway, they can also be if the result of Mallorca, currently second classified in the table, is not superior to that of Espanyol. For example, if the Balearic team loses and the parakeets too, the Catalans will celebrate the league title.

The blue and white coach Vicente Moreno will not be able to count on the right back Miguel Llambrich, operated on the anterior rector of the left leg. The presence of the midfielder Fran Merida, with shoulder problems, is not safe either.

The precedents between both teams are in favor of Espanyol in a very strong way. In fact, Tenerife have never won in the blue and white fiefdom. In the twelve visits of the Canarian team, in the league and in the Copa del Rey, the balance is nine victories for the host and three draws.

But the parakeet dressing room showed, against Ponferradina (1-4), that they had overcome their hangover after having signed the mathematical promotion. The players of Brown They are looking for the title as soon as possible, without underestimating a rival who arrives at the RCDE Stadium in a very quiet area of ​​the classification.

Tenerife faces their last outing of the season with the challenge of surprising RCD Espanyol in their fiefdom and achieving the first victory in their history in the parakeet fiefdom, for which they will have to overcome their numerous casualties.

Already with the guaranteed permanence and with the possible renewal of Luis Miguel Ramis Focusing all the attention, the insulares will not be able to count on eight players with physical problems, in addition to the one sanctioned Alex Munoz.

They will miss the game due to physical problems Jacobo González, Bruno Wilson, Ramón Folch, Carlos Ruiz, Gio Zarfino, Manu Apeh, Álex Bermejo Y Borja Lasso.

CD Tenerife will try to improve the image it showed last Wednesday at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López against RCD Malloca, especially in the first half, when Luis Miguel Ramis he complained about the lack of intensity of some of his footballers.

Without qualifying urgencies, Tenerife’s goal is to try to finish the season as high as possible in the standings.

Probable lineups

RCD Espanyol: Diego López; Óscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba, Bare, Darder, Vargas; Melendo, Dimata.

CD Tenerife: Serantes; Moore, Sipcic, Sergio González, Pomares; Aitor Sanz, Javi Alonso; Valera, Shashoua, Vada; Fran Sol.

Referee: De la Fuente Ramos (Castilla y León committee).

Stadium: RCDE Stadium.

Time: 6.15pm