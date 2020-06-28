We will have a great match this Sunday, June 28, closing the day on day 32 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Spanish seek to take advantage of its local status to surprise with a Real Madrid that has no margin of error, they cannot fail in their visit to the Cornella ElPrat.

How the teams arrive

The box of Spanish He has had a very tough campaign that seems to have condemned them to lose the category, given that after 31 days they have added 5 victories, 9 draws and have been beaten in 17 clashes, which is why they are urgent at home to add, although it does not seem like the ideal duel for it.

The Parakeets They come from a new setback in the last day when they visited Betis being overcome 1-0.

For his part, the Real Madrid He remains in the tough title fight, they know there is no margin for error. After 31 dates they add 20 wins, 8 draws and have fallen in 3 commitments.

The You meringues come from a good win last day when they received the Mallorca managing to break them 2-0 with annotations by Vinicius and Sergio Ramos.

As he Spanish As the Real Madrid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a great step in the fight for their goals; In the general table we find the Parakeets in last place with 24 points, while the Meringues are leaders with 68 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on December 7 in the first round of the championship at the Santiago Bernabéu. In that crash the You meringues they took the win 2-0 with scoring by Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.

Time and Channel Espanyol vs Real Madrid

The game between Espanyol vs Real Madrid it will be disputed at 10:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and at 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel Movistar Partidazo in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be by SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the page of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high-quality teams that arrive determined to achieve victory that allows them to take a big step in the fight for their goals, although it is a reality that the You meringues are favorites. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Espanyol vs Real Madrid.

