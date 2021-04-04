Espanyol visits the bottom in full good streak

Forbidden to look at the table. Espanyol visits the bottom of the Second Division in the middle of a good run of good results that cannot be stopped at Carlos Belmonte. A stage where few good results have been harvested throughout history. The Parakeet team has just become the leader with three consecutive victories, but the dressing room, despite the good dynamics with eleven goals in favor and one against in the last three games, have their feet on the ground. They want the fourth win in a row.

The coach, Vicente Moreno, has the safe casualties of the Uruguayan center-back Leandro Cabrera, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and of the long-term injured right-back Miguelón. What’s more, Nor will the positives for coronavirus Lluís López and Melendo be.

The Catalan team has the most inspired version of Raúl de Tomás, who scored two goals in the previous match against Fuenlabrada. The forward has settled any debate on whether Espanyol is better with him or without him and has established himself as the clear offensive benchmark of the team.

Inappropriate field

Espanyol He has only won once in the Albacete field, in the 2000-01 campaign during a Copa del Rey match. The rest of the parakeet team’s visits so far have resulted in four losses and three draws.

The whites occupy the red lantern, although the equality still reigning in the lower part of the classification means that they are only four points from the permanence zone. Albacete coach, Alejandro Menéndez, clings to those numbers, who assured that “although it is increasingly difficult and there are fewer days left, we are like two weeks ago” and that the team is “in the best moment of the season.” Let the good dynamics continue for Espanyol.

Probable lineups

Albacete: Nadal, Benito, Boyomo, Gorosito, Caballo, Álvaro Jiménez, Silvestre, Jean Jules, Álvaro Peña, Zozulia and Ortuño.

Spanish: Diego López; Óscar Gil, Calero, David López, Pedrosa; Keidi Baré, Darder; Embarba, Melamed, Puado and Raúl de Tomás.

Referee: López Toca (Cantabrian Committee).

Stadium: Carlos Belmonte.

Schedule: 16:00 hours.