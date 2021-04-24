Espanyol, to extend a streak that brings them closer to Primera

Espanyol receives Las Palmas with the aim of virtually seal promotion to First Division, while the islanders could do the same with the permanence.

The performance of the blue and white in the last days invites the optimism of their fans. Last week, the Catalan team drew against Almería and won in the five previous matches in a row. Nor lose from January 31, against Rayo Vallecano.

Anyway, the parakeet wardrobe remains true to his attitude of prudence. In this sense, the group is suspicious of Las Palmas, a rival that, it assures, will make things very difficult for them. The feelings are good and the objective of the climb is close, but nobody gets carried away.

Coach, Vicente Moreno, will not be able to count on the full back Miguel Llambrich, long-term injury to the rectus femoris of the right leg. It is also doubtful, due to physical problems, the central Fernando Calero. In this case, David López is emerging as his clearest replacement.

The coaching staff will wait until the last moment to determine the availability of the different players in the squad. As the coach revealed, there are several players, who did not specify, with discomfort.

Precedents in favor

The precedents between both groups in the parakeet fiefdom place the host as a clear favorite. Las Palmas’ most recent triumph dates back to the 1987-88 campaign. Since then, the balance between all the competitions is of five wins for Espanyol and two draws.

Las Palmas faces the visit to Espanyol with the intention of surprising and winning the parakeet team again, as it did in the first round at the Gran Canaria Stadium (1-0).

In no man’s land, ten points from the promotion promotion positions and the same margin with the relegation positions, the yellows only have to ensure permanence, virtually achieved, although not mathematically, and for which even just three more points could suffice.

The coach of the island team, Pepe Mel, whose renewal continues to be the subject of debate, will recover striker Jesé Rodríguez for this match, after serving a sanction in the previous home game against Mallorca.

With his return, the Madrid coach I could repeat the starting eleven that he had for several days in a row, although not with the same performance, since the irregularity has marked the Canarian trajectory throughout the course and has prevented him from fighting for more ambitious objectives than simple salvation.

You can also count on the midfielder again Kirian Rodríguez and with forward Rafa Mujica, but the Andalusian winger Pejiño fell from the call, with discomfort, as well as Aridai Cabrera.

Probable lineups:

Spanish: Diego López; Óscar Gil, David López, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba, Baré, Darder, Puado; Dimata and Raúl de Tomás.

Las Palmas: Álvaro Valles; Álvaro Lemos, Álex Suárez, Eric Curbelo, Benito Ramírez; Clemente, Sergio Ruiz, Maikel Mesa, Araujo; Rober and Jesé.

Referee: Moreno Aragón (Madrid).

Countryside: RCDE Stadium.

Hour: 18.15.