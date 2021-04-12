Espanyol: The ascent of May 2?

Defined Vicente Moreno After the momentous triumph over Leganés (2-1), the ten points that Espanyol takes from Almería are a “good margin”. Installed in the discourse of caution, the Massanassa coach does not want to be carried away by euphoria. The one that is installed in the fans, who sees how the doubts that there was a month ago have disappeared at a stroke. Five consecutive victories – accompanied by the alternating stumbling blocks of Mallorca and Almería – have catapulted the Blue and Whites into the lead and with more than three income matches above third place. With the calculator in hand, the weekend of May 2 has numbers to be the promotion to First.

Marked by a centennial festival for being the date on which the popular classes rose up in Madrid against the Napoleonic troops in 1808, May 2 -but 2021- may be the day that Espanyol culminates its uprising that began in September 2020. He stood up against his destiny of being in Second and has fought embracing history. That story that said that every time the category was lost, the Blue and Whites returned the following year. It has happened four times in 90 league editions and now it is on its way to the fifth.

The numbers

The first day in which it can be achieved mathematically is 37. For this, Vicente Moreno’s team needs to win their next three games and for Almería, currently third-placed, to click in at least two of them.. It is not unlikely knowing that the countdown begins next Monday, April 19, with a direct duel at the Mediterranean Games.

If they left Andalusia with three more points in the bag, Espanyol would already have almost two feet in the First Division. There it would only be a matter of days. Failure to do so, goodbye to uploading on May 2, though it does not seem that the future of the Barcelona entity will be different.

Back to the positive cabals, prevailing in Almería would mean a +13 compared to third place. And the following commitments are at home: Las Palmas on April 24 and Malaga on the weekend of May 1 and 2. Another full of triumphs would leave the margin at +19, with only 15 to play. Only if Jose Gomes’ team drew against Mirandés (away) or Oviedo (home), his balance would be a maximum of four points. And the goal average would be blue and white – Espanyol already won at the RCDE Stadium 2-1. The calculator takes out smoke.