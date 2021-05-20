Espanyol summons a meeting to approve an increase of 38 million

RCD Espanyol announced this Thursday the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 21 at 12 noon in which, among other issues, a capital increase of 38 million euros will be approved.

The second point on the agenda communicated by the blue and white entity establishes that the increase in share capital will be 37,846,788 euros through the issuance of 6,307,798 shares with a nominal value of six euros each.

In relation to this issue, another small increase of 190,716 euros will also be approved to issue 31,786 new shares of six euros with preferential rights for current shareholders, so that they can maintain their percentage of shares.

This new capital increase will serve especially to improve the salary limit of the football team for the following season. The economic injection will allow to increase the margin of maneuver in the ascent, already achieved mathematically, to First Division.

Espanyol reported that the extraordinary general meeting will be held exclusively online.

The context of the pandemic has caused the club to take extreme measures to protect the health of its shareholders.