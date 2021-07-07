Espanyol rules out the presence of a fourth infected by coronavirus

Espanyol ruled out on Tuesday the presence of a fourth infected by coronavirus in the first team, after the results of the PCR tests that one of its members underwent last Monday were inconclusive.

This blue and white footballer, whose name has not transpired as usual in these cases, You can exercise normally with the rest of your classmates. This Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., at the Sant Adrià del Besòs facilities, the staff will hold their first collective session.

Espanyol reported on Monday the presence of three infected by coronavirus and a possible fourth case, which has already been ruled out. The three people who tested positive are asymptomatic and are isolated in their homes under medical supervision.

On the other hand, the squad completed the second day of physical and medical tests on Tuesday, cardiological review, a visual acuity test and a blood and urine analysis that have been carried out at the Corachán Clinic.

Specifically, in the Dani Jarque Sports City, physical tests were carried out to know, above all, the strength in the lower body and the ranges of joint movement of the footballers of the squad.