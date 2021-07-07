Espanyol returns to work with a smooth session

Espanyol completely took down the ‘closed for holidays’ sign and is only looking at the 2021/22 season. It must be that of the settlement, again, in the First Division. No suffering or miraculous salvation. All efforts will be focused on maintaining the competitiveness achieved in a category as complex as the Second Division and The first stone was laid today with an afternoon session at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

The day began with the second day of physical tests, which were carried out in the Ciutat Esportiva itself, and the medical ones, which were carried out at the Corachan Clinic. Divided into different groups, the players have undergone a battery of tests to analyze their physical condition after a well-deserved month of vacation after achieving the return to the elite. The tests in the doctors were a cardiological review (stress test, echocardiogram, resting electrocardiogram), visual acuity, blood and urine tests plus a review of the medical history.

Subsequently, in the Dani Jarque, they have undergone a functional and strength assessment test, and a series of tests that, among other aspects, provide information on lower body strength, ranges of joint movement and biomechanics of certain parts of the body. After these usual tests at the beginning of the preseason, the Blue and Whites’ squad did their first training session at Dani Jarque at 7.30pm.

Logically the session was smooth, did not last an hour and served to begin to grease the machinery. Gradually the rhythm will intensify, starting from tomorrow. Vicente Moreno’s team will already have to get up early, because this Wednesday they will a double session and the first one will be at nine in the morning. There will be a press conference to explain the first feelings after returning to work, where perhaps the name of the three coronavirus positives detected on Monday after Sunday’s tests will be known.

The club has not wanted to reveal the name of those affected, as has been customary in recent months when covid-19 has hit the first team. What he could ruling out Espanyol is the presence of an infected room by coronavirus, after the results of the PCR tests that one of its members underwent were inconclusive. Fortunately, the three infected people are asymptomatic and they are isolated in their homes under medical supervision.