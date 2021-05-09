Espanyol returns to Primera 304 days after relegation

The Spanish confirmed his return to First division after tying at zero in The Romareda before him Saragossa. The parakeets, who fell last year after adding 25 points in a disastrous campaign, sealed their ascent with 78 points and for the fifth time in a row they rise to the first year of falling.

Without a doubt the Spanish he was the great favorite to recover the category on the fast track. And it fulfilled all the predictions. He knew how to keep players of the level of Diego Lopez, Darder or Raúl de Tomás and that helped them to become the best-armed team in the Second Division.

Espanyol returns to First just 10 months after the blue and white team confirmed their relegation to Second after 26 seasons in the top flight. The youngest parrots had always seen Espanyol in Primera. In Sarriá and Cornellá. Now, all the Blue and Whites’ fans are crying with joy after a season marked by the Covid and by the absence of fans in the stadiums.

He has been able to take advantage of the Spanish the first match ball he had to go up to First. The parakeets assumed from the first day that they were the favorites for the ascent.

From the club they were clear that they would only be in Second one year. So they made few changes to the squad. With the highest Second Division budget and with First Class players such as Cabrera, Diego López, Embarba, Puado or Raúl de Tomás, Espanyol has returned to First on the fast track.