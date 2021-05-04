Espanyol registers championship numbers

The end of Espanyol’s journey through the Second Division is being much less traumatic than expected. The blue and white box was the great ocean liner this season and the one with the most pressure to immediately regain his place in the elite. Normal, taking into account your budget, salary limit and staff level. In football, that’s why one plus one is not always two. The silver category is treacherous and It is not easy at all to achieve what Espanyol is doing; enter the month of May with the ascent virtually done.

Those of Vicente Moreno are missing just a point to seal it -The next Saturday they visit Zaragoza- when there are still five days left. A very favorable situation that everyone signed and that is understood if they look at each other the records accumulated by the team, whose culminating point was the 3-0 against Malaga yesterday.

The level of play is the only ‘but’ that can be attributed to the team. It has had peaks of brilliance – sometimes sterile as in the defeat in Girona – but the trend has been that of a level between correct and remarkable that did not always reassure the fans. Of course, this intermittent lack of dominance in the green has been covered – and more than – being overwhelming in the areas.

The Zamora and the Pichichi

After adding a new clean sheet, Diego López is already the Zamora of Second with 23 goals conceded in 37 games. There are 17 – almost half – the days in which the Paradela has not received a goal, although he surpasses him Manolo Reina with 21. The Mallorca goalkeeper, who has conceded 24 goals, is his main rival in this regard. Diego Marino, from Sporting, has received 22 but has played three fewer games.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The ‘fight’ with players from the rojiblanco team is not new at the RCDE Stadium. On the opposite side of the field, that of the ‘killers’, Raúl De Tomás surpassed Uros Djurdjevic as Pichichi of the category. The double against Málaga allowed RDT to score 22 goals, one more than ‘Djuka’. The Madrilenian seeks to exceed the 24 he achieved with Rayo Vallecano in 17/18, his top in one season.

De Tomás is the author of one out of every three Espanyol goals, although he is not alone. Javi Puado, with 11 goals and 8 assists, and Adri Embarba, with 9 and 14 respectively, are his preferred attacking partners. The former Rayo winger is, by far, the one who accumulates more goal passes in the league. Between the three of them, 63% of the team’s goals have signed.

If defense and attack work well, it is understood that the Blue and White team has been undefeated for more than three months. With 77 points he has within his reach to establish the historical record in Second, honor that has the Dépor of the 11/12. To do this, yes, he would need to win everything that is left. It is hard but not impossible.