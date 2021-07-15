Espanyol pulls symbolism into the new kits for 2021/22

The Spanish presented this Thursday new kits for the 2021-22 season loaded with symbolism in a special course for the Catalan club, after their return to LaLiga Santander.

Both the first and second team kits evoke the 1987-88 campaign, when the Catalan side played in the UEFA Cup final. Main jersey features classic colors, with wide stripes and obviously blue and white.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The away kit is mainly red, although it also has blue and white stripes on the upper part. Recovering the red, in addition, was one of the usual requests of parakeet fans.

Finally, the third, navy blue With wide bars of lighter tone, it also maintains the symbolism. Specifically, it appeals to the 1994-95 season, when Espanyol, led by José Antonio Camacho, also returned to the First Division.

The entity’s Marketing Director, Toni Alegre, explained the commitment to this design as follows: “We were so convinced of the promotion that when we started working on the kits, at the beginning of 2020-21, we wanted it to symbolically coincide with two historical seasons of the club”.