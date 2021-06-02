Espanyol outlines the market roadmap

Digested the euphoria of the ascent. With the league title in the showcases and the achievement of the Zamora and Pichichi trophies, Espanyol has an apparently calm summer ahead of them. The making of the squad that will walk the centennial parakeet shield through the Primera fields is now the main headache for Rufete and his relatives. The sports director works side by side with Vicente Moreno to prop up a group that needs some tinkering in certain positions to be competitive in the elite.

In the club they were scalded with the summer planning of 2019. The bad decisions forced a powerful investment in winter -Cabrera, De Tomás and Embarba-, although insufficient to avoid relegation to Second. The project, however, is now built on solid foundations, and has a hopeful medium-term future led by Moreno. The coach has shown character and draw in one of the most complicated campaigns in the history of Espanyolismo.

The objective of both Rufete and the Valencian coach is to sign talent and experience at the best possible price, without closing the doors to the pride of the fans: the blue and white quarry. The roadmap, until now an outline, begins to define its main lines. The additions will arrive in each of the lines and thus give the team greater depth to face the demanding Primera. A center-back with a left profile, a midfielder and a striker with gunpowder. Those would be, broadly speaking, the positions to shore up.

The first names have already jumped to the fore, despite the fact that there is still nothing closed. Andrea Ranocchia – defender -, Manu Morlanes – midfielder – and Federico Bonazzoli – attacker – have been linked in recent days with the Perica discipline. The first ends the contract with Inter, the last two would come on loan from Villarreal and Sampdoria, respectively. Three reinforcements at zero cost.

Departures?

The remodeling of the workforce will be subject to the hypothetical sales. The intention of the sports management is to maintain the backbone of the promotion, although it does not close in band to listen to proposals by some footballers. The revaluation of the squad and, especially, of some players could alleviate the economic situation of the club. Javi Puado and Adrián Embarba will not be short of girlfriends. The under-21 international has one season left on his contract and has not yet agreed to his renewal. If an agreement is not reached, a transfer could be sought. In the case of the Madrilenian, many are the technical secretaries of the Premier League who have it on their agenda. West Ham, Wolverhampton, Norwich and Watford do not lose sight of it.

The financial injection would be important, but the departure of two such important pieces would complicate the work of the sports management to find substitutes. The summer bazaar is already heating up engines.