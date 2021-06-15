Espanyol, "optimistic" regarding the renovation of Puado

The CEO of RCD Espanyol, José María Durán, stated this Tuesday during the presentation of the agreement with Reale Seguros as a new sponsor, that the club is “relatively optimistic” in the renewal of forward Javi Puado.

The attacker ends his contract on June 30, 2022 and is one of the team’s sensations. A great role in the national team is added to his end of the season. “We are in fluid conversations and the offers go from one side to the other, “said the blue and white manager.

Durán explained that the Catalan entity transferred a first renewal proposal in February. “The subject has not been energized until we have obtained the promotion. It is not done, but there is a good predisposition everywhere. We would like to close it as soon as possible, “he said.

On the other hand, the CEO of RCD Espanyol revealed that the entity nor have you received offers so far for any of your footballers: “The market knows that we do not have the need to sell. Our goal is to enroll the current squad and improve it.”

In this sense, Durán recalled that the salary limit set by LaLiga for Espanyol is, for the moment, negative. Anyway, the capital increase that must be approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting on June 21 will change the sign to positive.

On the other hand, the sponsorship agreement with Reale Seguros is for three seasons and the company logo will appear on the sleeve of the shirt. In addition, the club works so that the Riviera Maya is once again at the front of the elastic.