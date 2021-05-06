Espanyol loses Raúl de Tomás due to COVID-19

Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás He is infected by the coronavirus, as he himself confirmed on social networks, and the team is left without his reference on the field of play to celebrate a promotion to LaLiga Santander that is on the verge of becoming a mathematician.

The footballer tested positive for antigens and the infection was confirmed with a PCR test. He is currently confined to his home.

“I want to confirm that I have tested positive for covid. Although I have some mild symptoms, I feel fine,” wrote the attacker from Madrid.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

What’s more, Raúl de Tomás He expressed his intention to support the block in the final stage: “Tell you that although I would like to be with all my strength at La Romareda this Saturday and help my teammates, I will cheer as much as possible from home with the hope that we can complete the goal.”

In fact, Espanyol will be a First team if they manage to score against Zaragoza this Saturday, an option that seems quite feasible given the good moment of play and results of the Catalan team, which has not lost a game since last January 31.

The drop in RDT is especially sensitive for the technician, Vicente Moreno. The forward is the top scorer for the team and the category with 22 targets. Anyway, his absence due to coronavirus could take him away from the first position in the particular scorers’ classification: Djurdjevic, from Sporting, adds 21.

1011112