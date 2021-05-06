Espanyol is looking for its ticket to Primera in La Romareda

The Spanish hopes to certify this event in Saragossa his return to First in a mathematical way, the same objective that Mallorca has, to which a victory would also leave him one step away while the descent is increasingly compressed in the lower zone except for Albacete, to which a new setback could leave him without the few options you still have.

The Spanish, with fourteen points of advantage over the third, Almería, want to celebrate their return to Primera a year later at La Romareda. For this they will have to win or, if they draw or lose, wait for the Andalusian team to do the same.

Everything is favorable for the Catalan team, who will not be able to count on his possible party with the forward Raúl de Tomás, which will be low due to coronavirus. On the other side, Zaragoza will try to embitter that promotion for another week because, with 43 points, they see the decrease to only three and the urgencies are tremendous.

An almost definitive step towards the ascent is what the Majorca, who visits La Rosaleda to measure himself against a Malaga that, with 49 points, caresses mathematical salvation and does not have many more objectives.

Those who do have a lot at stake are the five teams (Almería, Leganés, Sporting de Gijón, Girona Y Vallecano Ray) who, in a range of six points, fight for the four promotion positions.

The Almeria take the plane to travel to Tenerife, where the island team will receive him after four games without winning and with the intention of adding a victory that will give him permanence in the category for another year.

The Sporting He does not trust a Lugo in descent and free fall after fifteen days without winning and, in El Molinón, he hopes to stop his particular losing streak of five games without celebrating a victory.

Girona, which has reached the sixth place that Rayo occupied for several months, will visit Las Gaunas to face a Logroñés who is on the verge of relegation and is in great need of points.

In Butarque, two historical football players from Madrid, Leganes Y LightningThey will play a high-flying derby in which they are aware that a victory would boost them in the rankings but a defeat would stop their respective intentions to finish in promotion.