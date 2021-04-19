Espanyol has a ‘Primera’ final in Almería

Espanyol visits Almería with the aim of virtually sentencing their promotion to the First Division, since Almería is the third-placed in LaLiga SmartBank and could stay to thirteen points of the blue and white if they achieve a victory. It is a final, as Vicente Moreno recalled in the previous match.

The dynamics of the parakeets has allowed them to put the direct towards the highest category. Vicente Moreno’s pupils have five victories. In total, there are eleven games in which the Catalans have not lost consecutively, a sign of the solidity of one of the clear dominators of the category.

Espanyol’s hegemony is as common as his speech. The parakeet wardrobe bets on prudence consistently and insists on working humbly until he mathematically achieves the goal of the season. In this sense, he is also suspicious of Almería, whose footballing level and dedication stand out.

Óscar Gil entered

Facing this commitment, the coach, Vicente Moreno, has the safe removal of the right back Miguel Llambrich, operated on by the previous rector of the right leg. Defender Óscar Gil could reappear against Almería after suffering a shoulder dislocation and evolve faster than expected. He entered the call that the club published yesterday afternoon. There were also names like David López, Lluis and Melendo who had been doubtful during the week. Oier did not enter. 24 footballers travel. One will have to be ruled out hours before the game.

An Almería in low hours

The Andalusian team wants to forget the troubles, due to their inaccurate game, of the last six games and start adding to see a clearer future. Beyond arbitration decisions, the strength of the team has disappeared due to not managing well in both areas, as evidenced by the two times without seeing the goal and the four games conceding.

For today’s appointment, the Portuguese coach of UD Almería, José Gomes, recovers troops, although the call will not be known until the day of the match because there will be a physical activation session. It is true that Zaragoza loses José Corpas, sent off for a double warning.

However, the Almeria team will have Portuguese central Ivanildo and Manu Morlanes midfielder available. Both did not play in La Romareda due to suspension and both, with their return, position themselves to return to the starting eleven against the Blue and White team.

Mallorca’s defeat places Almería in a life or death situation with the possibility of re-engaging in the fight for direct promotion. What is clear is that if Espanyol wins, the 13 points difference would be insurmountable except for a hecatomb of the set of a Vicente Moreno who has been in charge of motivating his team in the previous one. It is a final. A First Division final.