Espanyol goes after Samu Castillejo

Espanyol is already starting to look for reinforcements for their more than imminent promotion to LaLiga. After a great campaign in the second division, leaders for most of the season and about to mathematically certify their place for the first division in the absence of several days, the blue and white team has set for its return in Samu Catillejo, an old acquaintance of the Spanish fans for their years of high level in Malaga and Villarreal. Now, the ‘parakeets’ will try to get it out of Milan to be able to enjoy it at the RCDE Stadium.

According to Nicolò Schira, the Catalan team would have the Andalusian as a priority to close this next summer market and as he also points out in his twitter account, the rossoneri club would be willing to let him out for an offer of around 8 million euros.

#Espanyol are interested in # ACMilan’s winger Samu #Castillejo, who could leave this summer. Rossoneri ask € 8M. #transfers https://t.co/8gxQnnTNgC – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 6, 2021

The blue and white, had already tempted the Milan footballer in January of last year to reinforce the lead and try to maintain the category.

In a Milan that began as a shot in this edition of Serie A, Castillejos has been alternating starts with substitutions, counting on the confidence of the coach but at the same time, without showing the level of other seasons. In the Europa League, where if he has played regularly, he has managed to see the goal on 2 occasions and assisted his teammates on two more. In the Italian league championship, therefore, it is not ending being decisive and has only been able to contribute a goal for Pioli.

Since your Italian adventure began, Samu has 10 goals and 12 assists in the 106 games who has disputed with the shirt of the Lombardy team.