He Spanish has communicated on the morning of this Saturday the dismissal of Abelardo Fernández as team coach, just the day before when the parakeets are to receive the Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium. Rufete, current sports director, will sit on the bench.

«RCD Espanyol de Barcelona reports that Abelardo Fernández has been removed from his responsibilities as coach of the men’s first team. The club has taken this decision fruit of the sports performance of the first team and with the clear will to save the category of the Blue and Whites in the league, « the team said in a note.

Abelardo arrived at the parrot entity in December 2019 and he has been at the head of the team in 17 official matches as a Spanish coach. Espanyol is in a critical situation, even more so after the defeat against Betis on the last day.

Before the start of day 32 of the championship, the Blue and Whites are bottom in the standings with 24 points. Salvation, marked by Eibar, is eight, a very difficult goal with just 7 games remaining.

« RCD Espanyol thanks Abelardo and his coaching staff for their involvement during these months of work and wishes them all personal and professional success, » added the statement.

Rufete replaces him on an interim basis

On the other hand, the club has decided that Rufete, current sports director of the entity, take over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

« The club wants to express to all its fans that this decision is framed from deep conviction in the entity’s sports project and with the firm intention of achieving the objectives set. The goal of salvation can only be achieved from the commitment and unity of all and each one of the parrots and at the moment that is the only way to face the future, « the statement said.

« In the absence of seven days the sporting situation is not what we would like and that is why the entire entity works with the hope and hope of achieving the proposed objectives. Only from unity, commitment, collaboration and loyalty can the difficult situation be reversed in which we find ourselves ”, he adds.

Rufete will direct this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. his first training session before tomorrow’s game against Real Madrid.