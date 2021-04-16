Espanyol Femenino receives Rayo Vallecano Femenino in their fiefdom

04/16/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Lightning visit this Saturday to Dani Jarque Sports City to measure yourself with Spanish in his twenty-sixth match of the Primera Iberdrola, which will start at 11:00.

The Espanyol Women He faces the game of the twenty-sixth day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after having drawn 0-0 against the Real Betis Females in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won six of the 25 matches played to date with a figure of 18 goals in favor and 49 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Rayo Vallecano Women reaped a three-way tie against the Valencia Women, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Rayo Vallecano Women he had won in six of the 25 games played in the Primera Iberdrola this season, with a figure of 25 goals for and 46 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Espanyol Women they have won four times, lost seven times and drawn twice in 13 games played so far, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Rayo Vallecano Women has a record of one victory, nine defeats and three draws in 13 games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Espanyol Women if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Dani Jarque Sports City, obtaining as a result six victories, seven defeats and four draws in favor of the Espanyol Women. Likewise, the visiting team has three games in a row without losing away from home. Spanish. The last time they played the Spanish and the Lightning in this tournament it was in February 2021 and the match concluded with a 2-0 in favor of Lightning.

Regarding their position in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the visitors have an advantage of two points with respect to the Espanyol Women. The team of Ruben Casado it ranks in fourteenth place with 22 points on its scoreboard. For his part, Rayo Vallecano Women it has 24 points and occupies the thirteenth position in the classification.