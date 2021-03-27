Espanyol Femenino against Real Sociedad Femenina

03/27/2021 at 3:14 PM CET

The Real visit this Sunday to Dani Jarque Sports City to measure yourself with Spanish in their twenty-fourth meeting of the Primera Iberdrola, which will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The Espanyol Women He is looking forward to the twenty-fourth matchday after achieving the 1-0 away win against the Eibar Women, with a bit of Lombi. In addition, the locals have won in six of the 23 matches played to date in the Primera Iberdrola with a figure of 18 goals in favor and 45 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Royal Feminine Society had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Sevilla Women during his last meeting, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 23 games the team has played in the Primera Iberdrola, it has won 13 of them with a number of 44 goals in favor and 28 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Espanyol Women has achieved a balance of four wins, six losses and two draws in 12 games played at home, so that visits to the stadium Dani Jarque Sports City They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the Royal Feminine Society They have won five times, been defeated four times and have drawn twice in their 11 games so far, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Espanyol Women and the results are two defeats and four draws for the locals. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last six visits to the stadium of the Spanish. The last game they played on Spanish and the Real In this tournament it took place in December 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing its position in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Royal Feminine Society is ahead of the Espanyol Women with a difference of 23 points. At this time, the Espanyol Women it has 21 points and is in fourteenth position. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with 44 points.