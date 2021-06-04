Espanyol does not raise prices in its season tickets for 2021-22

06/03/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

Espanyol presented its season ticket campaign for the 2021-22 season at the RCDE Stadium this Thursday, which maintains the same prices of the 2019-20 academic year, with discounts of 50 percent for those who are unemployed or in ERTE situation.

In addition, all members of the last campaign will receive the 21-22 card at no cost. The club’s forecast is that in the following season the full capacity can be used. In any case, the club provides discounts if this finally does not happen.

If the evolution of the pandemic does not allow all matches to be played, a refund will be made. “On June 30, 2022, the amount proportional to the matches played behind closed doors and calculated on 80 percent of the final amount of the subscription would be returned”, explained the marketing director, Toni Alegre.

One of the great priorities of the Catalan entity is that people return to the stadium. “We fight for this. I still believe that with our viewers we would have been saved a year ago and we think the season will have no restrictions”insisted the general director, José María Durán.

On a creative level, the campaign has been designed by advertisers Josep Maria Piera, Toni Segarra, César García and Gustavo Martínez. In it, the advantages of having a license for a parakeet stand out from a humorous and relaxed point of view.