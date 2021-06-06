Espanyol descends to Reto Iberdrola

06/06/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

Ines Sanchez

RCD Espanyol turns their great nightmare into reality. After fifty years of history, they descend to the second division. Despite the fact that in the first round they seemed to have overcome the ghosts of the previous campaign, they reappeared for the second. The Blue and Whites have not been victorious in the last nine league games, the last being at the end of March, when they beat Eibar 0-1. And after Saturday’s defeat against him Athletic, the outcome is inevitable.

Created in 1970, this campaign celebrated the section’s half century. And after a league title and six Copa de la Reina, they say goodbye to Primera Iberdrola. They were already very close to relegation in the previous season, in which it was the worst version of the team, failing to win a single match. But the irruption of the pandemic, and the forced paralysis of Primera Iberdrola, gave the club a new opportunity to achieve permanence. Opportunity that they have missed. After the ups and downs of the current campaign, the club is officially Reto.

And it is that, the The club’s commitment to the women’s section has been decreasing in the last decade. And this, inevitably, has been evidenced in the team’s results. Despite being one of the pioneer teams in soccer in the country, the current reality places them far from what they achieved in previous stages.

They reached their first Cup 25 years ago – in 1996 – a milestone that they also repeated a year later. They even lived for the 2005-2006 season, reaching a double that will go down in history. The club continued to grow during the first decade of the 21st century. Another milestone was the signing of Vero Boquete at Espanyol for 2008. Then came the three remaining Cups in 2009, 2010 and 2011, the last two coinciding with the league runner-up.

Those were the golden years of women’s football at the club, when they were consolidated as the best in the territory. However, as of 2011, this bet was decreasing. And with this, the status of the team in the national competition.