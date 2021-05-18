Espanyol de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/17/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Three days remain for the resolution of this LaLiga Smartbank season 2020/2021. The Second Division of state football thus faces its day number 40. At this point we already have the guaranteed direct promotion for Espanyol and Mallorca, two teams that from the beginning showed a very different course from the rest of the contenders, marking clear distances in the middle of the season. However, the PlayOff posts are still proving to be quite permeable and the competition promises not to breathe until the last second. This time they face the Ponferradina and Espanyol at the Municipal Stadium of El Toralín in Ponferrada.

The locals promise to give everything counting on the field factor on their part, although yes, without an audience. They are in the position number eight and have 53 points.

The first square of the leaderboard is for the visiting team, which has 77 points scored throughout this entire season.

Both teams will have their crossing on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.. From that moment on the initial whistle will be given and it will be possible to continue through Movistar LaLiga and Movistar +.