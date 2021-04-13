Espanyol commemorates 15 years of the Copa del Rey at the Bernabéu

It is not just any date April 12. Just that day in 2006 Espanyolismo their last national title. Miguel Ángel Lotina’s Espanyol rebelled against the odds and defeated a Real Zaragoza that started as a favorite in the final of the Copa del Rey (4-1).

The goals of Luis Garcia, doubly, and Ferran corominas they left on wet paper both Ewerthon that had neutralized the initial target of Raul tamudo.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

A 4-1 in a Santiago Bernabéu dyed in blue and white by more than 25,000 parakeet fans who in the run-up awaited the arrival of the coach on Paseo de la Castellana.

One of the entertainers inside the coach was Pablo Zabaleta, starter in the final and the one chosen by the club to do a live through social networks. “If they had told me that I would experience a Copa del Rey final and a UEFA final in such a short time when I arrived at Espanyol I would hardly have believed it “Said the former Argentine right-hander, among other things, in conversation with some Blue and White partners.

“I really enjoyed and fell in love with the city,” Zabaleta recalled from his time in Barcelona. Espanyol invited its partners and fans to share the moments of that April 12, 2006 to be able to include it in the book of the 120 years of history of the entity. It was, without a doubt, one of the best moments of its centennial existence.