Espanyol celebrates this Monday a key Board for its salary limit

06/20/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

The RCD Espanyol celebrates this Monday an important General Shareholders’ Meeting in which it will be approved, except for capital surprise, a capital increase of close to 38 million euros by issuing more than six million new shares.

The event will be held, starting at 12:00 hours, at the RCDE Stadium, the entity’s headquarters, and is shaping up to be the most placid. In fact, the president of RCD Espanyol, Chen Yansheng, holds more than 99 percent of the shares and all items on the agenda will be approved smoothly.

The 38 million euro capital increase is essential for the club’s salary cap for next season. Currently, LaLiga has set a negative limit for Espanyol, but this financial moveor would allow the blue and white club to be close to a positive figure facing the transfer market.

Specifically, this expansion is divided into two segments. On the one hand, a first stage of 37,846,788 euros will be carried out with the issuance of 6,307,798 new shares with a nominal value of six euros. For another, another increase of 190,716 euros will be approved with 31,786 new participations, with the same value of six euros.

The first stage of this financial maneuver will transform RCD Espanyol’s debt with Rastar, the company also led by Chen Yansheng, into equity. Something that already happened in 2019, with an increase of 50 million euros and that was also covered by the Chinese leader.

The second segment of the capital increase is, as reported by the entity, “with express provision of the pre-emptive subscription right”. Namely, a section destined exclusively to the former shareholders of the blue and white club, if you want to go to this process.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all football clubs and RCD Espanyol is no exception. The COVID-19 has accentuated the restrictions of LaLiga and, in turn, has affected the income statement of the entities. The parakeet managers have already advanced that they will close the year with losses.

As usual, the General Shareholders’ Meeting has five items on the agenda. The event will start with the president’s report; will continue with the approval of the capital increase; will continue with questions and answers; and, finally, it will end with the delegation to the Council to execute the agreements reached.

RCD Espanyol has signed a meteoric promotion to LaLiga Santander after being the leader of the Second Division. Now, the sports management and those responsible for the economic plot of the entity they work to reconcile football and financial criteria and build the best possible project for your return to the top flight.

For now, sports planning in the offices of the RCDE Stadium is relatively stopped, waiting to know the new financial reality. In any case, some operations like the renewal of striker Javi Puado they are on: there is a good predisposition, but there is still no agreement.

The red lines of the blue and white dome are those of maintaining the economic stability of the club, with coffers more healthy than ever after the arrival of president Chen Yansheng as owner of the club in 2016. At the sports level, the managers do not hide that their goal is simple: to stay in First.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting will also be interesting to see first-hand the impressions of the blue and white chief executive. Chen Yansheng has maintained a low-key, yet active profile, with RCD Espanyol in the Second Division and the shareholders will be able to know their feelings for the following year.

The event will be carried out electronically and neither the shareholders nor their representatives will attend in person. At the end of the Meeting, the directors of the entity will evaluate the act before the media, which will also cover the event remotely.