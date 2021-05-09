Espanyol B 2-1 Orihuela CF

05/09/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

The Spanish won 2-1 against Orihuela during the meeting held this Sunday in the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque. The Espanyol B He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Valencia Mestalla. Regarding the visiting team, the Orihuela CF he won in his fief 5-2 his last match in the competition against the L’Hospitalet. With this defeat, the Oriolano team was placed in sixth position after the end of the game, while the Espanyol B is second.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Calf in minute 29, concluding the first period with the result of 1-0.

After the halfway point, in the second half came the goal for him Orihuela CF, who put the tables with a bit of I touched at 85 minutes. The Barcelona team took the lead with a goal from Perez in the aftermath, in 87. Finally, the match ended with a 2-1 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Espanyol B gave entrance to towers, Ruben, Max Y Recasens for Ivan Gil, Jutgla, Touaizi Y towers, Meanwhile he Orihuela gave entrance to Luis Gilabert, Ferran giner, Salinas Y Cases for Mari, Solano, Alex Perez Y Brian.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of seven cards were seen. Of Spanish yellow was sanctioned Ivan Gil and with red to Calf, while the Oriolano team sanctioned Migue, Mauro, Badal Y Ferran giner with a yellow card and with a red card Pineapple.

With this result, the Spanish he gets 30 points and the Orihuela with 25 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Sports Club, Meanwhile he Orihuela CF will play against him Olot.

Data sheetEspanyol B:Fortuño, Pérez, Pujol, Jiménez, Omar, Villahermosa, Gori, Iván Gil (Torres, min.60), Touaizi (Max, min.68), Jutgla (Rubén, min.60) and BecerraOrihuela CF:Arias, Mauro, Badal, Migue, Pina, Álex Pérez (Salinas, min. 79), Chechu, Brian (Cases, min. 83), Mari (Luis Gilabert, min. 46), Toché and Solano (Ferran Giner, min. 46)Stadium:Ciutat Esportiva Dani JarqueGoals:Becerra (1-0, min. 29), Toché (1-1, min. 85) and Pérez (2-1, min. 87)