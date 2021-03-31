Espanyol announces two positives in Covid

RCD Espanyol is once again touched by the cases of coronavirus in its squad. The Parakeet club has announced this Wednesday through a statement two positives in Covid-19 after tests carried out on Tuesday to the players and members of the club’s coaching staff.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Following LaLiga protocols, the entity has isolated the two people, who do not present symptoms of the virus, and this Wednesday afternoon the entire staff will undergo PCR tests to rule out more positive cases.

“Since the beginning of this health and health crisis aligned with the protocols and regulations of LaLiga and the health authorities, RCD Espanyol has applied the highest standards of safety and prevention both for its sports staff and for the rest of the professional staff of the entity, and thus we will continue to make it aware of our responsibility in the fight against the pandemic“, added the club in its writing.