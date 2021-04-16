Espanyol, also leader of the ‘fair play’

04/16/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Espanyol’s records are being champion. Overcome the phase of more doubts, the cast of Vicente Moreno has put the direct towards the First Division. With his 70 points he is the clear dominator of the aspect of the game that matters most in this sport but also of another record that always gives good press; the one of the ‘fair play’. Arrived at day 35 the team has only received 57 yellows and five reds, or what is the same: it is the team with the least number of cards in Second.

Near its figures is the Alcorcón, with the same number of yellow cards but with three more expulsions. Espanyol’s average does not even reach two cards per game, some data far from his two main rivals for the ascent.

Mallorca has seen up to 76 yellows and three reds while Almería is the other side of the coin: 102 yellow and six red. It is the one that makes the collegiate spend the most pen ink.

Five of the Blue and White squad have been sent off this season: Dídac Vilà, Miguelón, Lluís López, Ricard Pujol and the already experienced Marc Roca, who went to the changing rooms early on matchday 2 against Mallorca (0-0). As for the yellow, there are five players who have fulfilled warning cycle: David López and Cabrera (5), Pedrosa and Darder (6) and Embarba, which with eight is the one that has seen the most cards in the squad.